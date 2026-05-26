The Betsy South Beach Unveils New Public Art Program

The Betsy South Beach recently unveiled a permanent, state-of-the-art projection system for The Betsy Orb, kicking off a digital public art program showcasing commissioned digital works by global contemporary artists.

Tucked between Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue, The Betsy Orb is a sculptural installation, an interior gallery space, and a bridge between building. The digital projections will be made possible by a Christie Jazz Series 1DLP laser projector, which delivers 17,800 lumens of high-contrast, deeply saturated color. The projector enables continuous programming and flexibility for artists working across mediums. Each participating artist receives a detailed digital template of the Orb’s dimensions, allowing them to create or adapt work specifically for the surface. Projections on the Orb will be on view year-round and are free and open to the public.

The next projection to debut on the Orb will be The Gooooaaaaal is Love by local transmedia artist dNASAb, presented by The Betsy, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, and the Jorge M. Perez Family Foundation CreARTE program. Inspired by the FIFA World Cup games, the installation explores the emotional mythology of soccer through filmmaking, generative media, and immersive storytelling. The Gooooaaaaal is Love will be on view in June and July.

Additional confirmed artists for 2026 include:

August: Digital artist and curator Carl Phillipe Juste will collaborate with Miami-based internationally acclaimed artist Edouard Duval-Carrié to create a projection inspired by his “Global/Borderless Caribbean” exhibition, which spotlights artists from the Caribbean and explores themes of migration and identity.

Digital artist and curator Carl Phillipe Juste will collaborate with Miami-based internationally acclaimed artist Edouard Duval-Carrié to create a projection inspired by his “Global/Borderless Caribbean” exhibition, which spotlights artists from the Caribbean and explores themes of migration and identity. October: Rhode Island School of Design-trained motion designer Laura Paresky Gould, the talent behind Miami Color Theory, will debut a new work.

Rhode Island School of Design-trained motion designer Laura Paresky Gould, the talent behind Miami Color Theory, will debut a new work. November: Filmmaker and video artist Juan Carlos Zaldivar presents new work based on Hummingbird.

Filmmaker and video artist Juan Carlos Zaldivar presents new work based on Hummingbird. December: The Betsy will partner with the City of Miami Beach’s “No Vacancy” program to commission a new work.

For more information, visit thebetsyhotel.com/explore/exhibitions/thebetsyorb