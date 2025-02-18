The Best of the Fest

Now in its twenty-fourth year, this cherished four-day celebration gathers a star-studded lineup of renowned chefs, rising culinary talents, TV icons, and esteemed sommeliers. From February 20-23, tens of thousands of food enthusiasts will indulge in more than 100 spectacular events across Miami, ranging from hosted dinners and cook-offs to one-of-a-kind gastronomic experiences. Here’s a preview of the festival’s annual favorites and exciting new highlights for 2025—all delivering endless food, drinks, and entertainment.

Mike’s Amazing Burger Bash presented by Schweid & Sons

The Date: February 20, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

The Buzz: Rachel Ray returns to helm the eighteenth edition of this legendary burger showdown, uniting top chefs from Miami and beyond in a competition renowned for catapulting burger spots—both humble and high-profile—into the culinary spotlight. Set at the American Airlines North Venue (with entry right on the sand at 1 Lincoln Road), the event invites attendees to savor and judge their way through around 30 creations vying for the coveted People’s Choice Award. Come hungry and bring your critical palate!

Table of 10 hosted by Bobby Flay

The Date: February 20, 7-10 p.m.

The Buzz: Have you ever dreamed of sharing an intimate dinner with a celebrity chef and savoring their creations while discussing their culinary journey? Here’s your opportunity: the legendary Bobby Flay will host an exclusive dinner for just 10 guests at the elegant Casa Tua on Miami Beach. Flay himself won’t be in the kitchen—he’ll be schmoozing with you—but his team will craft a menu inspired by his latest cookbook, Bobby Flay: Chapter One: Iconic Recipes and Inspirations from a Groundbreaking American Chef: A Cookbook, making this a truly unforgettable evening.

Fontainebleau Miami Beach presents Wine Spectator’s Best of the Best

The Date: February 21, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

The Buzz: Nothing says SOBEWFF better than this snazzy flagship event, where more than 60 renowned chefs (yes, 60!) come together under one roof at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach to treat fans to epicurean excellence. Guests are encouraged to sample bites from as many chefs as possible, each paired with a top-notch Wine Spectator–approved wine.

Tournament of Champions

The Date: February 21, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

The Buzz: Celebrity chef and Emmy-winning TV host Guy Fieri is shaking things up at SOBEWFF, replacing his beloved Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives event with a live edition of his Tournament of Champions. For the first time ever, fans can watch the thrilling timed culinary showdown unfold on the sands of Miami Beach. Four teams—led by past winners Brooke Williamson, Maneet Chauhan, Tiffany Faison, and Mei Lin—will battle it out. Guests can enjoy the action while sampling dishes from 24 food stations and casting their votes in a People’s Choice competition to crown the ultimate culinary champion.

Masters of Fire

The Date: February 22, 4-7 p.m.

The Buzz: Get ready for a waterfront sunset barbecue unlike any other as Food Network star Tyler Florence hosts a fiery celebration of open-flame cooking. This sun-soaked soirée will feature nine regional chefs, including talent from Red South Beach, Farmhouse BBQ, Tropical Smokehouse, and more, all serving up their finest carnivorous creations to delight the crowd.

Tacos & Tequila presented by Tequila Cazadores

The Date: February 22, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

The Buzz: Think of it as the battle of the Taco Tuesdays on steroids, SOBEWFF-style. Hosted by MasterChef star Chef Aarón Sánchez, this year’s event promises to be an evening of fiesta-like fun and feasting with some 30 local taquerias represented. Enjoy countless varieties of the Mexican good stuff from the likes of Tacology, Tacos El Machine Gon, and The Wolf of Tacos and wash it all down with Cazadores-spiked cocktails.

Asian Night Market

The Date: February 23, 6-9 p.m.

The Buzz: A beloved event from years past makes a return in 2025, transformed into the festival’s closing celebration. Guided by Food Network stars Andrew Zimmern, Jet Tila, and Aarti Sequeira, guests will embark on a culinary journey through Asia’s vibrant street markets, sampling flavors from Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, and beyond. Adding some old-school flavor to the mix will be a special musical performance by music icon and Run DMC front man, DJ Rev Run.

Overtown EatUp!

The Date: February 23, 4-7 p.m.

The Buzz: James Beard Award–winning chef Marcus Samuelsson will celebrate the rich culture and cuisine of Miami’s Overtown community, affectionately known as the “Harlem of the South.” This afternoon event at the Overtown Ninth Street Pedestrian Mall will showcase African American culinary treasures crafted by talented local chefs to the backdrop of soulful jazz tunes.