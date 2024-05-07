The Bazaar For Good Returns

The Bazaar For Good, sponsored by Lancôme, Schutz, Babor, MarcCain, and Stitch Lab, will return to the Paradise Plaza in the Miami Design District May 10 and 11. The event will offer ticketed guests a discounted designer shopping experience, curated activations, including conversations led by Valeria Lipovetsky, and a silent auction, all to raise funds for several nonprofit organizations.
Founded in 2018 by Martha Graeff and Danie Gomez-Ortigoza, Bazaar for Good is a shopping experience that brings the community together to do good.
The Bazaar For Good will once again partner with Style Saves to raise funds for their annual back-to-school event, which provides uniforms and school supplies to over 10,000 students in South Florida. Ticketed guests will shop pieces by Veronica Beard, Illesteva, Devon Windsor, Tropic of C, a selection of luxury items from CURIO at Faena Bazaar, and more. Proceeds from ticket sales, the silent auction, and items purchased at The Bazaar For Good will benefit Style Saves and Camila Coelho’s hometown health organization.
Additional activations include conversations led by Valeria Lipovetsky, an acoustic concert series, a yoga session with Mimi Yoga, and an online auction where individuals can bid on items, including experiences from The Standard Hotel & Spa and The Cliff Jamaica.
Tickets for The Bazaar for Good shopping event are available on thebazaarforgood.org.
