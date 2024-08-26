Taste of the Caribbean Festival Returns to Fairchild

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden will set the scene for the Taste of the Caribbean Festival September 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests will celebrate and savor the cultural heritage and cuisines of the Caribbean, featuring flavors from Cuba, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, and Belize.

Guests will embark on a journey through the Caribbean by purchasing tasting tickets for $2 each, which can be redeemed at various food stations. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample an array of dishes, as vendors will offer unique menu items to showcase their specialties. Each food item will cost 2-6 tickets. In addition to the cuisine, Taste of the Caribbean will feature Caribbean beverages.