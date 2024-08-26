Taste of the Caribbean Festival Returns to Fairchild

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden will set the scene for the Taste of the Caribbean Festival September 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests will celebrate and savor the cultural heritage and cuisines of the Caribbean, featuring flavors from Cuba, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, and Belize.
Guests will embark on a journey through the Caribbean by purchasing tasting tickets for $2 each, which can be redeemed at various food stations. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample an array of dishes, as vendors will offer unique menu items to showcase their specialties. Each food item will cost 2-6 tickets. In addition to the cuisine, Taste of the Caribbean will feature Caribbean beverages.
Families will delight in the array of kid-friendly activities, including limbo, lime carry, and fruit sack races. Adults can enjoy lawn games, such as dominoes and giant checkers. The event will also include an Island Market, featuring spice shops, hemp products, and more from vendors such as Atizana Inspired, Psalms Brittle, Authentic Hemp, and Spice Rack by Rochelle.
Tickets for the Taste of the Caribbean are available for purchase here. Tickets are t $24.95 for adults, $17.95 for seniors, and $11.95 for children ages 6-17 years. Fairchild members and children younger than 5 years old receive free admission.
For more information, visit fairchildgarden.org.
