Sweet Summer in the 305

Make a Splash

It’s bikini season all year long in Miami, and fashionistas vie for the year’s hottest looks at Miami Swim Week. Scheduled for July 14-21, the celebration of all-things-swimwear includes fashion shows, parties, pop-ups, and plenty of shopping across numerous venues. The festivities kick off at the SLS South Beach with a show by Ema Savahl, boasting hand-painted and elegantly embellished swimwear and barely-there dresses. Other brands that will be making their way down the runway include Tiare Hawaii, Onalaja, BeachCult, and Kamari by Miami designer and model, Madison Martina. Swim Week also dips into art and design with Art Hearts Fashion, and an exploration into sustainability with the VIP event, S2WIM. For a full lineup, click here.

Movie Night

The ’90s are en vogue in fashion, and so are blockbuster films from the era. The new Rooftop Cinema Club atop 1212 Lincoln Road will be playing favorites from the decade like 10 Things I Hate About You and Scream alongside other classic titles spanning various decades. The venue is the only open-air rooftop movie theater in the Sunshine State, adding to the company’s roster of theaters around the country and in London. Moviegoers can kick back in a lounge chair and order from a food and drink menu that includes specialty cocktails. While the experience is nostalgic, the movie quality is futuristic: Movies will be shown from a state-of-the-art LED screen, and guests are given wireless headphones to enjoy the movie at their own volume. Head online to check out upcoming showings.

R&R

The most relaxing time of year is underway with two months of deals during The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Miami Spa Months. Through August 31, top hotels, day spas, and wellness facilities throughout Greater Miami are offering up to 50 percent off massages, facials, acupuncture, and other treatments. After a day in the sun, opt for the After Sun CBD body treatment at The Spa at Baia Beach Club. Or go all-in with a Radiance Facial and a free fitness class at Exhale at the Epic Hotel. Workout fiends can be rid of soreness and pain with the Fitness Wonderland treatment at Ame Spa.