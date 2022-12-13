Sweet Festive Treats from The Salty

Mark your calendars: For six days only (December 19-24) small-batch, artisan donut shop The Salty will be offering a trio of holiday creations that taste every bit as good as they look. Consider mixing and matching the seasonal superstars with other drool-worthy favorites like Guava and Cheese, White Chocolate Tres Leches, and Brown Butter and Salt. Remember, calories don’t count in December.

1. Santa’s Sugar Cookie

Ho ho ho meets mmm-mmm-good with this sweet Christmas indulgence, the base of which is a doughy, fluffy brioche ring, filled with vanilla glaze and sugar cookie batter, and topped with sugar cookie chunks and vanilla crumble.

2. Strawberry Sufganiyot

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with Salty’s traditional take on this popular Hanukkah treat: a mini strawberry jam-filled donut tossed in powdered sugar.

3. Eggnog Cinnamon Roll

Holiday flavors collide over this nutmeg-spiced cinnamon roll, stuffed with eggnog custard and topped with cream cheese glaze.