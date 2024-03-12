Supergoop’s Sunshine Cafe Pops Up at Sephora

Supergoop and Sephora will host The Sunshine Cafe on March 15 at Sephora Lincoln Road, and March 17 at Sephora Design District

By
-
Supergoop and Sephora will host The Sunshine Cafe in celebration of the launch of Protec(tint) Daily Skin Tint SPF 50. Photo courtesy of Supergoop
Supergoop and Sephora will host The Sunshine Cafe in celebration of the launch of Protec(tint) Daily Skin Tint SPF 50. Photo courtesy of Supergoop

Supergoop will partner with Sephora to host The Sunshine Cafe, an adorable pop-up coffee cart, in celebration of the launch of Protec(tint) Daily Skin Tint SPF 50. The carts will pop-up on March 15 at Sephora Lincoln Road, and March 17 at Sephora Design District, both from noon to 6 p.m.

Available in 14 flexible shades, Protec(tint) is powered by high-performance SPF 50 and balancing ingredients such as Quora Noni, Ecotin, and hyaluronic acid-infused clay. Protec(tint) is designed for all skin types and anyone looking for an effective skin tint that seamlessly blends into the skin–and into a daily beauty routine.
Each person who stops by will receive a complimentary coffee, as well as samples of Protec(tint) and other brand favorites to try.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR