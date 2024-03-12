Supergoop’s Sunshine Cafe Pops Up at Sephora

Supergoop will partner with Sephora to host The Sunshine Cafe, an adorable pop-up coffee cart, in celebration of the launch of Protec(tint) Daily Skin Tint SPF 50. The carts will pop-up on March 15 at Sephora Lincoln Road, and March 17 at Sephora Design District, both from noon to 6 p.m.

Available in 14 flexible shades, Protec(tint) is powered by high-performance SPF 50 and balancing ingredients such as Quora Noni, Ecotin, and hyaluronic acid-infused clay. Protec(tint) is designed for all skin types and anyone looking for an effective skin tint that seamlessly blends into the skin–and into a daily beauty routine.

Each person who stops by will receive a complimentary coffee, as well as samples of Protec(tint) and other brand favorites to try.