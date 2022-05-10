Super Sleuthing at Frost Museum of Science

Miami, put on your thinking caps. beginning May 16, The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science hosts “Sherlock Holmes: The Exhibition,” an exploration of the famed sleuth’s history and impact on pop culture. Wander through Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s study and Holmes and Watson’s sitting room on iconic Baker Street, and use your skills in science, deduction, and observation to help solve crimes. Plus, see props from the Sherlock Holmes movies starring Robert Downey Jr., as well as the TV show Elementary, starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Check out the exhibition through September 5 inside the Hsiao Family Special Exhibition Gallery.