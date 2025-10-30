Super Coupe: Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe

Dr Jekyll, meet Mr Hyde. Both coexist nicely in Mercedes’ feisty new AMG-tuned CLE 53 Coupe.

The genteel Mr Hyde persona comes out in the CLE’s hushed refinement, its creamy-smooth delivery of all 443 galloping ponies, and the serene manner it can cruise at triple-digit velocities.

All it takes to unleash the bad-boy Dr Jekyll, however, is a twist of the AMG Dynamic drive mode knob to select Sport+, followed by a quick step on the gas. Holy-super-cannoli.

That mighty 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbo with electric assist takes a big gulp of air, then roars like Mufasa in The Lion King followed, very rapidly, by all hell breaking loose.

Click your iPhone stopwatch and you’ll see the mighty Merc catapult from standstill to 60 miles per hour in under four seconds. That’s quick. And it won’t stop catapulting until the computer is calling game-over at 155 miles per hour.

By which time you’ll be grinning like Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman with your adrenaline-jolted heart pounding like a John Bonham drum solo.

This is the AMG CLE 53 Coupe, simply one of the coolest two-door sports coupes money can buy. Talking of money, think $74,300 base, or $85,000 fully loaded.

If you’re not up on your Mercedes nomenclature, the CLE came about when the three-pointed star took the C-Class and E-Class coupes and dumped them in the automotive blender to create one model.

Model choices include the starter 255-horsepower CLE 300 from $59,550, or the $69,000 CLE 450 with 375 horsepower. But if you have the need for speed, it’s the AMG-massaged CLE 53 you’ll want.

For convertible lovers, you can also get the CLE as a wonderful drop top, also available as a CLE 300, CLE 450, or CLE 53. Choices, choices.

Of course, you could go for performance with practicality and fall in love with the outrageous AMG E 53 Hybrid sedan with its towering 577 horsepower—yours for $89-grand.

But that’s a four-door family sedan, not a sexy two-door coupe. And see the CLE 53 Coupe in the metal and it’ll make your heart swoon like watching Kate and Leo on the bow of the Titanic.

Just look at the thing. From that oh-so-long hood with its twin power domes, the shark-nose front end with that oversize grille, to those air-gulping intakes. Those bulging fenders? They look a lot like Chris Hemsworth’s biceps.

But it’s that swooping, arching, ski-slope roofline that sets it apart. That, and the drama-filled rear end, with that cute tailgate spoiler, quartet of oval tailpipes, and rear fender air vents. This is the view most other road users will see as the Benz sweeps past.

Climb aboard and it’s all Mercedes-AMG body-hugging front sports seats, a super-thick, flat-bottom steering wheel, and acres of carbon fiber trim. Go wild and opt for our test cars’ lipstick red and black Nappa leather interior for some serious bling.

Yes, there are rear seats for two which are adult-sized, though clambering back there is a challenge. Getting out is even worse. Kids should have no problem.

One press of the oversize start button ignites what is without doubt the CLE 53’s party piece, that 3.0-liter turbo-six. It’s a hybrid in that it has a 48-volt starter-generator that can add an extra 23 horsepower and 151 pound-foot of torque at lower engine speeds.

This, together with the electric auxiliary compressor, adds extra oomph before the turbocharger spools-up, for rapid off-the-line sprints and power jolts when passing.

Coupled with the CLE’s nine-speed automatic and standard 4Matic all-wheel drive, it makes this 53 Coupe an absolute rocket ship on the straight and narrow, and super-responsive through the curves.

To explain all the performance technology that comes with this AMG would require more words than War & Peace. But it all comes together to deliver one of the most rewarding, satisfying, and thrilling driving experiences you can get.

Here is a car that steers beautifully, carves curves like it’s running on tracks, has poise and balance and, in comfort mode, rides surprisingly smoothly.

And it’s so much fun knowing that the good Dr Jekyll is just a button-push away.