Sup on the Sand at Carbone Beach

Get ready for the ultimate supper on the sand with the return of Carbone Beach May 4-7, just in time for Miami Race Week. Last year’s ultra-exclusive event brought out some major star power, with performances by Andrea Bocelli, Wyclef Jean, Kygo, Nas, and Chloe Flower—plus notable attendees such as David Beckham, James Corden, Kevin Love, LeBron James, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce.

This year’s four-night experience promises an even more impressive list of still-under-wraps performers, plus decadent culinary offerings curated by Mario Carbone himself.