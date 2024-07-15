Summer Fun Abounds at MODS

Summer is in full swing at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS). Families are invited to soar to new heights during To Fly: Aviation Weekends, meet a two-toed sloth in the “Survival of the Slowest” exhibit, and explore during educational Camp STEAMology.

To Fly: Aviation Weekends

Guests can discover flight technology and test their engineering skills on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, from noon to 5 p.m. During Aviation Weekends, children will tinker with avionics, test piloting skills, use drones to accomplish missions, and learn about animals that take flight. Guests can also view films in the IMAX Certified Giant Screen, including Wings Over Water, Flight of the Butterflies, Cities of the Future, and more.

“Survival of the Slowest”

MODS’s newest summer traveling exhibit, presented by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, allows guests to meet the often-overlooked species that evolved to slow down as part of their survival strategy. The exhibit features 14 habitats with 17 animal species, offering an up-close look at wildlife. Enjoy daily presentations featuring a sloth, tarantula, tortoises, hedgehog, a blue-tongued skink, and more. Educational talks are offered Wednesdays through Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., as well as Sundays at 2 p.m. The exhibit is produced by Little Ray’s Nature Exhibitions in collaboration with the Canadian Museum of Nature and runs through September 5.

Sloth lovers can join an exclusive Sloth Meet-and-Greet July 27, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. This event gives guests exclusive early-morning access to the museum and includes a meet-and-greet with JJ, the two-toed sloth, admission, breakfast, and an IMAX documentary film screening. Tickets for the event are $65 for members and $75 for non-members. Pre-registration is required. The sloth will be held exclusively by the Life Sciences staff.

Camp STEAMology

Children ages 5 to 10 can enjoy the final two camp sessions. From July 22–26, campers will investigate the biodiversity and chemistry of the world’s oceans and learn about sharks during Camp STEAMology: Shark Mania.

From July 29 to August 2, campers will explore the outdoors and gain hands-on experience in regenerative gardening during Camp STEAMology: Food Forest. Featuring more than 50 species of tropical fruit trees and medicinal plants, the museum’s Food Forest is the perfect place to learn how to grow an edible landscape.

For more information about July programs and events, visit mods.org.