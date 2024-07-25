Summer at Superblue

To celebrate summer and welcome local families to immerse themselves in art, Superblue in Miami is offering promotions for children and students now through August 11. Experience Superblue’s interactive art by renowned artists like teamLAB, JR, Es Devlin, and more. Take advantage of exclusive online-only offers before the kids head back to school next month!

Superblue Child Passes are $5 with code “ChildPass5”, and students with a valid ID will receive 50 percent-off the Community Pass with code “Student50” at checkout. Children ages 3 and younger always receive free admission.

Tickets and additional information are available at superblue.com/miami. Superblue is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.