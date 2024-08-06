Style Saves Presents Annual Back-to-School Event

Style Saves, the Miami-based nonprofit organization led by Rachael Russel Saiger and Isabela Grutman, will host the fourteenth annual Back-To-School event at the Miami Beach Convention Center August 10-11. Style Saves is aiming to send 15,000 South Florida students back to school with necessities. Style Saves supports underserved students and their families, while fostering community-building.

This year’s event is themed Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, featuring a fun-filled weekend of activities for students and families including a Tinez Farms petting zoo, bounce houses, magicians, balloon animals, activity stations, a 360 Photo Booth, haircuts and styling by IGK, Calla Blow Bar, The Poppet Project arts and crafts, Little Words Project, an Tiny Artisan Events slime station, and more.

Parking for families and volunteers is available at the Miami Beach Convention Center. To make a monetary donation or to get more info, visit stylesaves.org or email info@stylesaves.org. To volunteer for the upcoming event, visit stylesaves.org/volunteer.