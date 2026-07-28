Style Saves Celebrates Back to School

Style Saves will transform the Miami Beach Convention Center into a wild, immersive adventure for its sixteenth annual back to school event August 8-9.

The event helps ensure that students are able to start the school year confidently with the resources they need to succeed, including with the uniforms, school supplies, sneakers, backpacks, delicious meals, and a range of activities and resources.

This year’s Jungle-themed event transforms the convention center into an immersive experience complete with activities, food, and beverages provided throughout the weekend. Families will enjoy themed activities, bounce houses, ball pits, activity stations, arts and crafts, a petting zoo, and a DJ, plus a customization station where students can personalize their backpacks and uniforms. Cymbiotika will build out an immersive jungle experience for students and host a giveaway featuring supplements, school supplies, cookies, and more. Additional activities include face painting, hair cuts, and more.

For the first time, the event will feature a food hall and a marketplace. The food hall, sponsored by Sodexo, will offer on-site meals for students and families from partners including Jimmy John’s, Pinecrest Bakery, Bubbice, Sodexo, Pura Vida, Bakerly, Raising Cane’s, and Skinny Louie. The marketplace will invite families to shop for snacks and groceries, including items from partners like Pura Vida, Planet Harvest, Goodles, Pretzelized, Goya, Liquid Death, and Gopuff.

Style Saves has served more than 250,000 students and families, becoming the largest back to school giveaway in the country. The event reaches children in migrant camps, homeless shelters, and foster care, in addition to families who simply cannot absorb the costs of a new school year.

Volunteers are needed for setup days on August 6-7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and event days on August 8-9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Parking is available at the Miami Beach Convention Center for families and volunteers. To sign up, make a donation, or learn more, visit stylesaves.org or email info@stylesaves.org.