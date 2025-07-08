Style Saves Celebrates 15 Years

Style Saves will host the fifteenth anniversary edition of its annual Back-To-School event at the Miami Beach Convention Center August 9-10.

Founded by Rachael Russell Saiger and Isabela Rangel Grutman, Style Saves has supported more than 250,000 students and families by providing essential supplies, uniforms, and confidence for the new school year. This year’s “Sprinkle City” theme will transform the Miami Beach Convention Center into a fun-filled experience for students and their families. The event offers a department store-style shopping format where attendees can select new uniforms, sneakers, school supplies, and accessories at no cost to them.

Beyond providing necessities, Style Saves creates a joyful atmosphere with activities, food, and beverages, turning a potentially stressful time into a memorable celebration. The event underscores the organization’s mission to support underserved students while fostering community spirit.

Event volunteers are needed for setting up on August 7-8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as event days on August 9-10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Parking is available at the Miami Beach Convention Center for families and volunteers. To sign up, make a donation, or learn more, visit stylesaves.org or email info@stylesaves.org