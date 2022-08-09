Style Saves Back-To-School Drive Returns

Style Saves will host its annual Back-To-School event at MANA Wynwood Convention Center August 13-14. Now in its twelfth year, Style Saves is sourcing donations to hit its goal of outfitting 15,000 students across South Florida with necessities for the upcoming school year. At its core, Style Saves is about supporting underserved students and their families, as well as community-building.

After two years of contactless events, Style Saves is returning to its original fun-filled weekend of events for students and families, while “shopping” for new uniforms, sneakers, school supplies, and accessories, all in a department store-style format. Students and families are encouraged sign up for a designated day and time slot here. The organization will also welcome event volunteer sign-ups here.