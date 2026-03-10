Style Aces at the Miami Open

The Miami Open is as much a fashion spectacle as it is a tennis showdown, and the 2026 edition is shaping up to be no different. Running March 15-29 at Hard Rock Stadium, the tournament will once again bring the world’s best players, buzzy crowds, and plenty of see-and-be-seen moments to Miami Gardens. Between day sessions in the sun and cooler night matches under the lights, what you wear matters almost as much as who is serving. Here are three brands with strong local tennis ties.

A tennis icon with deep roots in the sport, Lacoste has been an official Miami Open partner since 2015. Expect co-branded collections, on-site pop-ups, and exclusive souvenirs that nod to both French heritage and Miami energy. Classic polos, crisp whites, and vibrant accents strike the perfect balance between tradition and tournament-week style. To gear up pre-tourney, Lacoste has shops at Aventura Mall, along Lincoln Road, and in Brickell City Centre.

Miami-bred and community-driven, Fitness + Financial Gains feels tailor-made for the Miami Open crowd. Founded by Jessyka Castillo, the brand blends performance-ready workout sets with street-smart versatility. Pieces come in bright hues and inclusive sizing from XS to 3X. Plus, limited-run drops mean you are unlikely to spot your outfit twin in the stands.

Founded in Miami in 2010 and unapologetically bold, this women-led activewear brand was built on the idea that tennis and golf apparel should perform on the court and green while turning heads off it. The line regularly features vibrant colors, energetic prints, and silhouettes that move easily from match play to streetwear. Lucky in Love has grown into a global name while maintaining its roots—each collection channels Miami’s energy, confidence, and sun-soaked attitude.