Strolling Sunset Harbour

Sunset Harbour exudes that old Florida feel. It’s an area best explored on foot: a blossoming, waterside enclave filled with boutiques, gyms, restaurants, and more. Here are a few of our favorite Sunset Harbour haunts.

If clothing were a hug, you’d find it at Eberjey. The Miami-based brand’s Sunset Harbour location is the neighborhood go-to for lingerie and pajama sets for the entire family. Breathable cotton and lace-trimmed pieces are the staple here, but the line recently introduced silks, expanding the aesthetic from sporty to sexy and everything in between.

Skip the trip to Italy (for now) and make a reservation at Casa Bufala. The Italian eatery welcomes diners with recipes inspired by dishes from Naples and decor that recalls the lemon trees and bright colors of the Amalfi Coast.

Calling all high-end fashionistas: You’re sure to find your next sartorial score at Consign of the Times. Owner Carin Kirby opened her luxe consignment shop on Lincoln Road in 2001 and later relocated to Sunset Harbour. The store boasts racks stuffed with clothing from top fashion houses, rows of Birkins and Chanel bags, and shelves lined with shoes from Valentino, Dior, Manolo Blahnik, Saint Laurent, and more.

Get your nails in check without sacrificing your health at Glosslab, where manis and pedis are done with nontoxic polishes. The salon eschews drilling, acrylics, and water soaking, ensuring a hygienic experience with killer looks to boot.

Named for the historic shacks off Biscayne Bay, Stiltsville is an old-fashioned fish house serving up fresh, locally caught seafood. Take your pick from the decorative bathtubs filled with the day’s haul or opt for a tackle box bursting with raw oysters, shrimp cocktail, lobster salad, and tuna ceviche.

Whether the medium is displayed on hangers or on the walls, it’s all about art at Fred Black. Amanda Mullen brings her New York sophistication to the fashion boutique, offering looks from brands like Cinq à Sept, Fleur du Mal, Significant Other, and more. Don’t miss the impressive display of artwork from Mullen’s personal collection, including pieces by Marilyn Minter, Bert Stern, Daniel Cherbuin, Deborah Turbeville, and Laurie Simmons.

Learn the way of the fist at Gotham Gym, a boxing gym with roots in New York. Complete with an actual fighting ring for the full experience, the gym offers both group fitness classes and personal training sessions, with the experts at the ready to help you meet your goals.

On the Horizon

Sunset Harbour is booming, with more “coming soon” signs than we can count. Be on the lookout for soon-to-pop hot spots like Kaan Hair Design, Sol Yoga, and vegetarian outpost Sacro Miami, not to mention Tom Brady’s TB12 health and fitness boutique.