Stormy Monday to Debut Permanent South Beach Location

After a successful five-month pop-up, Stormy Monday is becoming a permanent fixture on Miami Beach. The bar will reopen on August 6 following a space and menu refresh.

The neighborhood cocktail bar founded by Miami bar veteran James MacInnes was originally introduced as a seasonal concept, but earned a loyal following among locals, hospitality professionals, and cocktail enthusiasts.

The bar will reopen on August 6 with a new bar bites menu, standing bar counter, refreshed furnishings, and revamped weekly programming. Stormy Monday will also lower cocktail prices and expand specials to make the bar a place guests can return to regularly.

Named after the classic blues song by T-Bone Walker, the bar has become known for its craft-driven cocktail program, curated music, and welcoming environment where industry professionals, neighborhood regulars and visitors feel equally at home.

Guests can drop by for Sunset Hour, offered Wednesday to Monday from 5 to 7 p.m., to enjoy $10 signature cocktails, $12 bites, $8 glasses of wine, and $5 beers. In August and September, enjoy a Summer Cocktail Omakase, a $45 experience featuring three half-sized cocktails paired with two bites.

To fully embrace Miami’s famously unpredictable summer weather, Stormy Monday will kick off its Perfect Storm special, pouring $5 Dark & Stormys until the skies clear.

To thank the community that helped turn a seasonal pop-up into a permanent home, South Beach residents with a valid ID will receive a Stormy Monday Locals Card, which gives them 15 percent-off every visit.