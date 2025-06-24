Stonewall Uprising Reenactment Returns Saturday

The Stonewall National Museum, Archives, & Library in Fort Lauderdale will set the scene for the second annual Historic Stonewall Uprising Reenactment on June 28.

This free event commemorates the Stonewall Uprising that took place at The Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village on June 28, 1969, regarded as the moment that changed LGBTQ+ history. The event honors the bravery of those who fought injustice on June 28, 1969, and reminds the community that the fight for equality continues on June 28, 2025.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. It is open to the public, and all attendees are invited to participate as part of the crowd that gathered, just as they did on Christopher Street outside the Stonewall Inn. Don’t forget to dress like it’s 1969!

Following the reenactment, enjoy light refreshments and tours of the “55 Years of Pride” exhibit inside the museum.

RSVP for the event by emailing monique@stonewall-museum.org.