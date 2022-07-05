Stitch Lab to Host Latin American Fashion Pop-Up

Stitch Lab, the fashion incubator and launchpad for sustainable fashion by Latin American designers, will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a special summer pop-up marketplace, Stitch Lab Cruise, at LEVEL THREE in Aventura Mall July 8-10.

More than 30 Latin American resort and swimwear, womenswear, footwear, accessories, home decor, and children’s apparel brands will be represented at the pop-up experience. Shoppers will have the opportunity to meet and get styled by the designers.

“This summer pop-up is a significant milestone, as we will have launched close to 200 Latin American designers into the United States to date. Stitch Lab is continuing to lead the Latin American fashion narrative as the premium launching pad and online marketplace for emerging talent in the region,” said Karina Rosendo, founder and CEO of Stitch Lab. “We couldn’t be happier about the amazing partnerships we have created this year and for the opportunity to bring our selection of brands to LEVEL THREE.”

Stitch Lab’s fifth anniversary celebration will also mark the unveiling of actress Stefani ‘Stefi’ Roitman’s swimwear line, My Happy, as well as model and influencer Jenny Lopez’s collaboration with eco-conscious line, Ancora Swimwear.

Stitch Lab will also host the United States debut of fashion brands including: Colombian-founded sustainable swimwear brand Applod; Oursin from Haiti; Azul Cielito from Mexico; Macondia from Colombia; Sula from Ecuador; Luciana Quiroga from Dominican Republic; Muv Activewear from Colombia; Nam from Mexico; Fernáreta from Colombia; Meet Marie; 12 Intentions; Goyi; and Lobster Mini.

The pop-up will feature selections from sponsors Castañer, the iconic name behind reinventing the espadrilles, Ladurée, and Mario Lopez Torres Furniture. The furniture brand will showcase innovative and sustainable furniture pieces made by the renowned Mexican artist. The event will also have beverages sponsored by Old Parr and Maison Marcel. Other sponsors include local Latina-owned businesses like Pani Restaurant and Angie’s Epicurean.

For hours, directions, and more information about the Stitch Lab Cruise pop-up shopping experience, click here.