Spooky Season Begins in Miami

Halloween is upon us, and Miami is celebrating in a way that only the Magic City can. Read on for three hair-raising happenings—from a gang of early twentieth-century Cuban specters to a string quartet concert by candlelight—plus a not-so-scary option for little ones who prefer more treats than tricks.

Havana Haunted Mansion

The Curtiss Mansion in Miami Springs has been transformed into Havana at the turn of the century—but with a spooky twist. Step into the Havana Haunted Mansion to help solve the disappearance of a wealthy Cuban family and explore their illegal underground casino frequented by gambling fantasmas. Guests 21 and older are invited to solve challenges posed by the supernatural dwellers and find their way out of the mansion. The experience also offers spirits of another kind, too, with a selection of handcrafted cocktails paired with cigars and Cuban and Latin dishes. The spooky experience runs through October 31.

Headless Horseman Returns

There are more than just jockeys riding their steeds at Gulfstream Park Village—there’s sightings of the Headless Horseman, too. On October 23, Headless Horseman Halloween returns to the park with six themed candy stations as well as music, laser shows, food trucks, and spooky performers. Be sure to don your best Halloween costume to compete for a cash prize.

Concerts by Candlelight

From Singapore and Paris to Houston and Des Moines, the Candlelight Concert Series has swept the world. Come Halloween, the Listeso String Quartet will make its way to Miami to perform the music of the season. The program varies, from the upbeat “Thriller” and Ghostbusters theme to the ominous “Night on Bald Mountain” and “Tubular Bells” from The Exorcist. The quartet will perform October 27 and 28, surrounded by a sea of pillar candles and set against the backdrop of the circa-1924 Scottish Rite Temple’s auditorium, which boasts grand Egyptian Revival architecture.

Treats Over Tricks

Halloween starts early on October 8 with the Not-So-Scary Family Halloween celebration at the Miami Children’s Museum, where kids can explore 17 galleries in their favorite costume and partake in holiday activities. Think: mini pumpkin carving, character meet and greets, science experiments fit for Dr. Frankenstein, and a haunted house—with friendly ghosts, of course! Visit eventbrite.com for tickets.