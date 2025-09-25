Spooky Season Arrives in Miami

House of Horror

If your idea of fall fun involves blood-curdling screams, haunted hayrides, and a food truck hawking corpse-colored cotton candy, welcome to your season. Miami’s haunted house game goes hard—and there’s no better place to start than the House of Horror at Miami International Mall. With a lineup that grows eerier and more elaborate each year, this sprawling fright fest runs September 25 through November 2 and offers a full-blown carnival of chills.

Step inside experiences like Blood Moon Bayou, where you’ll find yourself deep in the Everglades facing the Voodoo Queen and her army of risen dead. Or try out Howie’s 3D Playground, where twisted clowns and neon nightmares come to life. Finally, face your fears inside Base 13: Undead Frontier for a mix of cowboys, cadavers, and a desert plague that’ll have you running for your life.

Outside, the horror continues in two sprawling scare zones. Fear in the Dedlands revives cursed crops and haunted harvests, while Midway Mayhem transforms a carnival into twisted torment. If you’re looking for thrills of a different kind, House of Horror boasts South Florida’s only Scare Coaster and unlimited access to all midway rides with admission. Food vendors will be offering creepy eats you won’t find at any other fair or festival. Throw in themed nights like College Night and Heroes Night and you’ve got a one-stop scream shop with something for everyone.

When to go: Through October 31 on Jungle Island

What to see: Billed as Miami’s biggest haunted experience, this is part haunted house, part theatrical nightmare. Guests can venture through five distinct haunted houses and eight open-air zones. The cast of characters—from roaming freaks to actors pulled straight from your darkest dreams—offers Cirque Factory–level production value. You’ll also find a circus show, a coffin bar, bloody carnival games, and a haunted food village serving twisted treats.

When to go: October 3 through November 1

What to see: Three unique haunts make this Broward-based stop a powerhouse of frights. From sinister scapes in The Final Stitch to Southern Gothic creepiness in Dead & Breakfast to the shadowy subterranean vibes of The Cellar, this spooky space blends scream-worthy storylines with immersive sets—and just enough suspense to keep you looking over your shoulder.

Get Dressed Up (Fido, Too)

The W Miami is howling into Halloween with not one but two Brickell-based bashes at its Tulum Rooftop Bar & Restaurant. On October 29, you can bring your four-legged friend to the Halloween Dog Event, complete with a costume contest, runway moments, and themed cocktails like the Espresso Barkitini. Humans can snack on tacos and empanadas while dogs dine on grilled beef and seared chicken from a special Bone Appétit menu. On October 31, the Haunted W Miami Rooftop Halloween Party kicks off at 9 p.m. with live DJs, immersive LED walls, and glowing party favors. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets start at $21.