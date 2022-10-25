Spooky Day of Fun Awaits at Frost Science

The Sixth Annual Spooky Science Monster Mash returns to the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science October 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests will spend the day as spooky scientists, concocting colorful chemistry potions and performing eerie experiments alongside experts from local universities and professional organizations. The South Florida Chapter of the American Chemical Society will be on-site assisting Frost Science in celebrating National Chemistry Week.

Throughout the day, families will enjoy live science demonstrations and creepy encounters, such as underwater pumpkin carving and a first look at the new exhibition, “Ultimate Dinosaurs: Meet a New Breed of Beast.” Spooky Science Monster Mash is free with regular museum admission ($32.95 for adults; $24.95 for children ages 4 to 11; and free for children younger than 3 years), and is supported by Casa Smiles Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics, Thermal Concepts Inc., Jackson Health System, and Kiddos Magazine.