Spanish Succulence at Zeru Miami

Following more than a decade of rave reviews and top marks on Mexico’s best restaurant lists, Mexico City–based Zeru is expanding its empire internationally, and its first conquest is Miami. While Zeru’s restaurateurs hail from Mexico, the cuisine is in fact Mediterranean-Basque, with an emphasis on seasonal Spanish seafood and the use of a traditional Basque asador (wood-fire grill).

Every dish promises exquisite presentation and a palate-perfect ballet of flavors, textures, and authenticity. Servers and managers deliver each course with a detailed explanation of ingredients, origins, and suggested how-tos for achieving maximum taste sensations.

A recent dinner kicked off with a decadent Ossetra caviar and smoked salmon Barcelona Bikini sandwich emerging from a cloud of smoke. Bluefin tuna tartare with black truffle and saffron was followed by a series of socarrats (think: daintier paellas in which every bite includes the coveted, crispy, caramelized layer typically fixed to the pan’s bottom and corners), one with organic vegetables and Japanese Kobe, another a squid ink–imbued seafood iteration.

Capping off the night was an epic sweet-meets-savory dessert: Manchego fondant with macadamia nut ice cream. Add to this next-level gastronomy a selection of equally impressive cocktails, stellar service, and a design-forward indoor-outdoor space in the heart of Brickell. Suffice it to say, Zeru Miami emerges victorious in the first of several planned international iterations.