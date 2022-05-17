South Florida Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Summer Series

South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) will present its Summer Chamber Music Series May 26-27, June 24-25, and July 21-22 in Miami and Fort Lauderdale. This series will offer music lovers a chance to enjoy the classics in a more personal, intimate atmosphere.

“Our Summer Music Chamber Series is a great way to become reacquainted with classical music in a cozy, limited-seating venue,” said Jacqueline Lorber, CEO and president of South Florida Symphony Orchestra. “We’re proud to showcase the talents of our world-class instrumentalists and we invite music lovers of all ages to come discover the joy of our curated summer performances.”

The Summer Program I will feature Huifang Chen (violin), Mei Mei Luo (violin), Roberto Henriquez (viola), Claudio Jaffe (cello), and Catherine Lan (piano) performing Beach’s Piano Quintet in F sharp minor, Op 67 and Brahms’ Piano Quintet in F minor, Op. 34 on May 26, at Coral Gables Congregational Church (3010 De Soto Blvd. Coral Gables) and on May 27, at the Center for Spiritual Living Fort Lauderdale (4849 N Dixie Hwy., Oakland Park).

The Summer Program II will feature Askar Salimdjanov (violin) and Tamila Salimdjanova (piano) performing Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No.1 in D major Op. 12 No.1, Strauss’ Violin Sonata in E-flat major, Op. 18, Frolov, Gershwin’s Concert Fantasy on Themes from Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, and Waxman’s Carmen Fantasie on June 24, at Center for Spiritual Living Fort Lauderdale and June 25, at Temple Israel of Greater Miami (37 NE 19th Street).

The Summer Program III will feature Huifang Chen (violin), Felicia Besan (viola), Claudio Jaffe (cello), and Catherine Lan (piano) performing Gottsch’s Impromptu No. 3 for Cello and Piano, Mozart’s Piano Quartet in G minor, K478, and Schumann’s Piano Quartet in E-flat, Op. 47 on July 21 at Temple Israel of Greater Miami and on July 22, at Center for Spiritual Living Fort Lauderdale.

General admission tickets for each program are $30; a three-concert package is $75. Student tickets are $15 each. Tickets are available to purchase by calling (954) 522-8445 or by clicking here.