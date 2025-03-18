South Florida Symphony Orchestra Concludes Season

South Florida Symphony Orchestra, led by award-winning music director Sebrina María Alfonso, will conclude its “Icons & Rebels”-themed twenty-seventh season with Sergei Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3, featuring guest pianist Catherine Lan, and Anton Bruckner’s Symphony No. 4, at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale April 9 and at New World Center in Miami Beach April 10. Both concerts will start at 7:30 p.m. A pre-concert chat with Alan Mason will take place 30 minutes before the show at The Parker featuring in-depth conversation and insights about the work and composer.

Tickets for this Masterworks V program start at $25. For the April 9 concert, buy tickets online at southfloridasymphony.org; by phone at (954) 462-0222; or in person at The Parker or at Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Office. For the April 10 concert, buy tickets online at southfloridasymphony.org; by phone at (305) 673-3331; or in-person at the New World Center Box Office.