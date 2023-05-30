Somewhere Over the Rainbow

Rainbow Cake at Icebox Café

This queer-positive cake is a six-tiered, multicolored marvel layered with a whipped cream filling and topped with whipped cream frosting. Icebox Café’s statement-making treat began as a Pride special in June 2022, but high demand has resulted in its perennial presence at both locations in Miami Beach and Hallandale Beach, available by the slice or as a whole cake.

Rainbow Churros and the U nicorn Martini at R House Wynwood

Gay-owned and -operated R House Wynwood is best known for its feel-good weekend drag brunches, but the restaurant also features a flavorful Latin-forward dinner menu Wednesday through Saturday nights. After a hearty meal of chili chicken arepas, mojo pork empanadas, Florida blue crab croquetas, or carne asada, opt for the obligatory dessert: multicolored, sugar-dusted churros with sides of spiced, gooey chocolate and whipped cream for dipping. Instead (or in addition), slurp down the ultimate liquid treat: the Unicorn Martini, a piña colada topped with whipped cream, marshmallows, rainbow sprinkles, and edible glitter.

Miami PRIDE Cocktail at Matador Bar

It’s an annual tradition at the Miami Beach Edition to add a limited-time, Pride-forward cocktail to the lineup at Matador Bar. This year’s Insta-worthy invention is a flowery and fruity blend of vodka, fresh pineapple juice, house-made ginger syrup, lime, kiwi chamomile tea, creamy egg white, and prosecco. Best of all, a portion of sales are directed toward an LGBTQ+ organization; this year’s pick is the Stonewall National Museum.

Rainbow Sliders and Rainbow Brite Milkshake at Sugar Factory

Sandwiched between five individually color-toasted slider buns are the daintiest burger patties (your choice of beef, chicken, or veggie), topped with American cheese, pickles, crispy onions, and Sugar Factory’s signature creamy sauce. Double down on the Technicolor food fiesta at Sugar Factory’s new location on Alton Road in South Beach with the Rainbow Brite milkshake: a vanilla shake served in a tie-dye-patterned mug with a massive slice of rainbow cake on top, blanketed in confetti candy stars for good measure.