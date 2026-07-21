Smorgasburg South Florida Welcomes All to Fast & Flavorful

Smorgasburg South Florida will close out its season with the return of Fast & Flavorful: An Asian-Latino Street Food & Car Fest, July 25 and 26.

As the market’s final event before its summer break, this festival spotlights Smorgasburg’s lineup of standout food vendors, each putting their unique spin on Asian, Latin, Caribbean, and global street food traditions. Enjoy exclusive festival specials, curated car experiences with custom builds and street cars, live entertainment, and shopping at a handful of local guest vendors before Smorgasburg returns this fall.

The weekend will feature the Best Ride Competition on July 25, presented in partnership with Cars & Coffee Broward, showcasing eight curated feature vehicles in a judged competition. The competition requires a registration fee, and the fees will be pooled as the prize for the winner. In addition, peruse the Jeep Show & Shine on July 26, hosted by the with the South Florida Jeep Club. Throughout, enjoy DJ sets, silent disco karaoke, an Espresso Garage pop-up, and more.

Featured vendors and festival dish highlights include:

Los Hermanos: Chofan Dominicano with pica pollo, tostones, and Dominican-style fried rice

El Dogo Napolitano: Kimchi Pizza Dog

Kimchi Pizza Dog Bao Vendor: Plantain baos filled with oxtail, mango, cilantro, and barbecue flavors

Plantain baos filled with oxtail, mango, cilantro, and barbecue flavors Kabuki Soba: Japanese yakitori and short rib skewers

Japanese yakitori and short rib skewers Korean Kitchen: Signature bulgogi

Signature bulgogi Fridays: Cuban-inspired shrimp po’ boy

Cuban-inspired shrimp po’ boy Tropi Rolls: Cooked sushi-inspired rolls with sweet plantain, tostones, meats and cilantro sauce

Cooked sushi-inspired rolls with sweet plantain, tostones, meats and cilantro sauce Bootchogs Grill: Filipino barbecue favorites including pork barbecue and chicken inasal

Filipino barbecue favorites including pork barbecue and chicken inasal Birrieria Tijuana: Birria ramen

Fast & Flavorful unites food lovers, car enthusiasts, and the South Florida community for one last celebration before Smorgasburg South Florida returns this fall.

The family and dog-friendly event is free and open to the public. The event will be open from 3 to 10 p.m. on July 25 and 2 to 8 p.m. on July 26.

Smorgasburg South Florida is located at 536 NE 2nd Street in Fort Lauderdale.