SLS South Beach Celebrates 10 Years

SLS South Beach will celebrate its tenth anniversary November 11-12 with a festive extravaganza, including Taste of SLS, the 10-Year Anniversary Party, and AfterTaste, an all-day pool party at Hyde Beach.

The SLS South Beach 10-Year Anniversary Celebration kicks off November 11 at 8 p.m. with Taste of SLS, a foodie fete that invites guests to sample the best of SLS South Beach’s culinary concepts, with music by DJ Danny Stern. The SLS South Beach’s 10-Year Anniversary Party follows at 10 p.m. with a performance by multi-Grammy winner and international superstar Wyclef Jean.

On November 12, beginning at 12 p.m., SLS South Beach will close out the celebratory weekend with AfterTaste, an all-new concept that will showcase Hyde Beach and feature sets by DJ Vice and a selection of culinary pop-ups from SLS’ famed global concepts, poolside.

The events will showcase an array of culinary experiences by SLS, including bespoke cocktails and exquisite cuisine by SLS South Beach’s award-winning restaurants Katsuya and The Bazaar by José Andrés, as well as food demonstrations and pop-ups by the SLS’s own culinary concepts by Ennismore’s Carte Blanched, Fi’lia, Cleo, and Carna by Dario Cecchini.

Early-bird tickets for Taste of SLS South Beach start at $100 with VIP Cabana Packages available upon request. Tickets for the 10-Year Anniversary Celebration start at $50 with VIP Table Packages starting at $1,000. Saturday’s AfterTaste tickets start at $50 and table reservations are recommended. In addition to individual event tickets, weekend ticket packages will be available allowing access to all festivities. Purchase tickets here. For more information contact Hyde.SouthBeach@SLSHotels.com.