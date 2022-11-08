SLS South Beach Celebrates 10 Years

The hotel will celebrate its tenth anniversary November 11-12 with Taste of SLS, a 10-Year Anniversary Party, and AfterTaste

By
-
Photo courtesy of SLS South Beach 2
Photo courtesy of SLS South Beach

SLS South Beach will celebrate its tenth anniversary November 11-12 with a festive extravaganza, including Taste of SLS, the 10-Year Anniversary Party, and AfterTaste, an all-day pool party at Hyde Beach.

The SLS South Beach 10-Year Anniversary Celebration kicks off November 11 at 8 p.m. with Taste of SLS, a foodie fete that invites guests to sample the best of SLS South Beach’s culinary concepts, with music by DJ Danny Stern. The SLS South Beach’s 10-Year Anniversary Party follows at 10 p.m. with a performance by multi-Grammy winner and international superstar Wyclef Jean.

Photo courtesy of SLS South Beach
Photo courtesy of SLS South Beach

On November 12, beginning at 12 p.m., SLS South Beach will close out the celebratory weekend with AfterTaste, an all-new concept that will showcase Hyde Beach and feature sets by DJ Vice and a selection of culinary pop-ups from SLS’ famed global concepts, poolside.

The events will showcase an array of culinary experiences by SLS, including bespoke cocktails and exquisite cuisine by SLS South Beach’s award-winning restaurants Katsuya and The Bazaar by José Andrés, as well as food demonstrations and pop-ups by the SLS’s own culinary concepts by Ennismore’s Carte Blanched, Fi’lia, Cleo, and Carna by Dario Cecchini.

Photo courtesy of SLS South Beach
Photo courtesy of SLS South Beach

Early-bird tickets for Taste of SLS South Beach start at $100 with VIP Cabana Packages available upon request. Tickets for the 10-Year Anniversary Celebration start at $50 with VIP Table Packages starting at $1,000. Saturday’s AfterTaste tickets start at $50 and table reservations are recommended. In addition to individual event tickets, weekend ticket packages will be available allowing access to all festivities. Purchase tickets here. For more information contact Hyde.SouthBeach@SLSHotels.com.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR