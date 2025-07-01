Sky’s the Limit at Sky Coffee Buenos Aires

In a city where the camera eats (and drinks) first, Sky Coffee Buenos Aires may just be Miami’s most Instagrammable caffeine fix yet. Originally launched in Brickell in 2023 and now grounded on Biscayne Boulevard in Edgewood, this Buenos Aires import is not your average corner café—it’s a full-blown airplane turned coffee shop.

Yes, you read that right: a retired aircraft has been retrofitted into a sleek java joint, now parked like it just touched down between the 305’s skyscrapers.

Beyond espresso and ambience, Sky Coffee serves up a truly immersive experience. The fuselage doubles as a futuristic café, with minimalist design touches, cozy nooks, and service from a facade that once soared above the clouds. Outside, a chill zone of tables and reservable pods offer patrons a view of Biscayne Boulevard’s urban hustle as they throw back a cortadito, sip a cold brew, or try one of Sky Coffee’s more creative concoctions.

Inspired by Argentine coffee culture with a Miami twist, the menu of noshables includes salads, toasts, soups, and baked empanadas. Meanwhile, the jet-set vibe makes Sky Coffee a magnet for creatives, remote workers, and anyone looking to sip their way through a unique slice of the Magic City.