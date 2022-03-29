SKIMS Arrives in Miami

SKIMS, Kim Kardashian’s solutions-oriented underwear, loungewear, and shapewear brand, launched its first-ever pop-up in Miami to celebrate the debut of SKIMS Swim. The SKIMS Swim pop-up, located in the innovative Miami Design District, opened its doors March 19 and marks the brands’ continued growth and expansion as it enters a new category and broadens its physical retail presence.

The pop-up, housed in a high-impact chrome box structure with an infinity-edge water feature, will carry the full range of the new swimwear, including minimalist bikinis, sporty one-pieces, and stylish cover-ups designed to be worn from poolside to pool party, from beach and beyond. With an extensive range of cuts and coverage designed for comfort and confidence, SKIMS Swim is ultra-flattering and versatile, designed with fast-drying, durable fabrics and recycled materials to enhance every body.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing SKIMS to Miami,” said Kim Kardashian. “It’s the perfect place to launch our new swimwear and to do so in the Miami Design District is a dream—it’s one of my favorite destinations and I always make it a point to visit whenever I’m in Miami. I’m so excited for our South Florida customers to experience this new category in person.”

SKIMS tapped designer Willo Perron of the Perron-Roettinger design studio to conceive the chrome space with the brand’s signature tonal interior and matching molded surfaces Within the immersive space, the SKIMS Swim collection takes center stage. Customers will also enjoy refreshing treats in six signature SKIMS shades from artisan New York ice cream parlor, Morgenstern’s, with purchase.

The SKIMS Swim pop-up will be open daily for a limited time from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 95 NE 40 St., Miami, FL 33137.

The SKIMS Swim collection includes 19 silhouettes in 7 colorways intended to mix-and-match. Offered in sizes XXS-4X, the SKIMS Swim collection ranges from $32-$108.