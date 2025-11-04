Six Ways to Explore Frost Science This Month

Explore “ Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius”

This special exhibition is the most comprehensive and immersive exploration of da Vinci’s life and legacy. On view now through April 5 inside the Hsiao Family Special Exhibition Gallery, guests will explore the breadth of da Vinci’s work through immersive digital galleries, interactive experiences, and life-size replicas of his inventions and machines. Highlights include digital displays of iconic works such as The Last Supper and Vitruvian Man, and an exclusive Mona Lisa Revealed installation featuring the world’s only exact 360-degree replica of the painting.

The exhibition was created and produced by Grande Experiences in collaboration with Museo Leonardo da Vinci in Rome.

Frost Science Fall Fundraiser: “An Evening of Discovery: ‘Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius'”

Journey into the mind of a legend while championing science, innovation, and community at Frost Science’s signature annual fundraiser, An Evening of Discovery, on November 6. This exclusive event supports the museum’s exhibitions and educational programs. Guests will enjoy a private viewing of “Leonardo da Vinci — 500 Years of Genius”, followed by a cocktail reception, three-course dinner, and a presentation by Vivek N. Prakash, assistant professor at the University of Miami.

MUVE Volunteer Workday

Museum Volunteers for the Environment (MUVE) will invite the community to remove invasive species and clean the beach to enhance the coastal habitat on November 15, from 9 to 11 a.m. All tools and materials will be provided. The museum recommends bringing a reusable water bottle, closed-toe shoes, sun and bug protection, and clothes guests wouldn’t mind getting dirty.

Give Miami Day: Powering the Future Through Science

Guests can take part in Give Miami Day, one of the nation’s largest 24-hour annual giving events, hosted by The Miami Foundation. This celebration of generosity supports more than 1,000 local nonprofits, including the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, to receive 100 percent of their donations unrestrictedly. Give Miami Day takes place on November 15.

ReeFlorida Symposium 2025

The annual ReeFLorida Symposium 2025, a gathering of scientists, conservationists, educators, and resource managers dedicated to protecting one of our state’s most vital ecosystems, returns November 18–21. The event will feature plenary talks, short presentations, poster sessions, and workshops that showcase the latest research, restoration strategies, and educational efforts focused on Florida’s Coral Reef.

Laser Evening: Rock Legends

Get ready to turn up the volume and light up the night at the Frost Planetarium during Laser Evening: Rock Legends on November 22, from 7 to 11 p.m. This high-energy experience features stunning laser visuals set to the iconic sounds of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, and Jimi Hendrix.

Tickets are $15 per adult and $12 per child (ages 4-11).

