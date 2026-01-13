Six Shows to See at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is kicking off the new year with a dynamic January lineup. From soulful Motown harmonies to Broadway favorites, audiences of all ages can experience unforgettable performances throughout the month.

Human Nature

Australia’s Human Nature returns to its soulful roots with acclaimed interpretations of the Motown songbook in Human Nature – Back to the Sound of Motown, January 22 at 8 p.m. This dynamic show will feature Motown’s chart-topping hits, including “Dancing in the Street,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” and “Stop! In the Name of Love,” as well as other Motown classics that the performers have become synonymous with. Human Nature will also highlight some of their own legendary Australian pop hits and so much more.

Broadway the Calla-way

Step into an evening of music that blends cultural traditions with modern flair when Tony-nominated sisters Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway take the stage January 23 at 8 p.m. The Callaways will entertain audiences with showstoppers from West Side Story, Chicago, Funny Girl, Cats, Carousel, Wicked, and more by musical director Alex Rybeck.

VIP tickets are available as an add-on and include a post-show meet-and-greet photo opportunity with the artists.

Louis Armstrong, The Tribute

Hailing from Germany and widely regarded as the most authentic tribute to Louis Armstrong in the world, Louis Armstrong, The Tribute takes the stage January 24 at 8 p.m. Troy Anderson’s striking resemblance, signature charisma, and exceptional trumpet is evident as he leads a cast of jazz musicians in a concert that captures the spirit and sound of the legendary Louis Armstrong.

Mutts Gone Nuts – Unleashed!

A dozen of the world’s most talented four-legged performers will star in an uproariously funny, comedy dog spectacular January 25 at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. VIP tickets are available and include a post-show meet-and-greet photo opportunity. Everyone entering the theater must have a ticket; lap tickets are available for purchase for children 12 months and under at the box office, with discounted tickets for children 14 years and under.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day

In commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day (January 27), Avi Hoffman joins maestro Aaron Kula and the Klezmer Company Jazz Orchestra to present a powerful multimedia musical event examining the relationship between Jews and God as portrayed in Holocaust literature. This event draws from the writings of renowned Yiddish playwrights, poets, and authors, featuring poignant songs from that era in a moving musical experience.

Laugh Harder, Not Smarter

Celebrate 65 years of The Second City will an evening of sketch comedy, fresh new favorites, and the irreverent signature improv January 30. In a performance that blends sharp social and political satire with scripted scenes, music and spontaneous moments, The Second City’s famous banter comes to life in Laugh Harder, Not Smarter.

Tickets are available online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222, or in person at the box office Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance.