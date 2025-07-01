Six Miami Fourth of July Festivities to Enjoy

Celebrate the Fourth of July at festive events across Miami.

Cadillac Hotel Fourth of July Poolside BBQ Bash

From noon to 6 p.m., enjoy a Fourth of July Poolside BBQ at the family pool with gourmet offerings including brisket sliders, gourmet burgers and grilled corn, all served from the chef-led grilling station. Sip on the Freedom Frose and Liberty Mule cocktails as a live DJ sets the tone for the afternoon. For those looking to elevate the experience, bottle service will be available.

Independence Day Fireworks & Concert by Miami Beach Classical Music Festival

The Ocean Drive Association and the City of Miami Beach will host Fourth of July festivities at Lummus Park, featuring a performance by the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival Symphony Orchestra and Alumni Division singers at 8:30 p.m.

Celebrate the holiday listening to Broadway favorites and patriotic music, including Tchaikovsky’s bombastic 1812 Overture, the Armed Forces Salute, “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” and more. The performance will be accompanied by fireworks at 9 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring beach chairs, blankets, and picnics.

Fire on the Fourth

Miami Beach’s “Fire on the Fourth” features fireworks and a drone show over Biscayne Bay at 9 p.m. Popular viewing locations include Altos Del Mar Park, the Miami Beach Bandshell (which will also host daytime activities and music), the beach, and rooftop bars.

Key Biscayne Parade

Head to Key Biscayne for a festive parade along Crandon Boulevard starting at 11 a.m., followed by a barbecue on the Village Green, a flyover from the Air Force, and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. near Key Biscayne Beach Club.

Fourth of July Festival

Bayfront Park Management Trust will host a Fourth of July festival and commemorate Bayfront Park’s centennial, all on July 4. The all-day extravaganza will offer patriotic celebrations, roaming entertainers, thrilling attractions, themed activations, a city official dunk tank, military vehicle and classic car showcase, food, fireworks, and live music by Orlando Mendez, the US Navy Band, DJ M-DOT, and Higher Ground.

Red, White & You!

Miami Children’s Museum is set to host its “Red, White and You!” celebration, a fun-filled day of creativity, history, and hands-on activities for families. Families can step back in time with a lively signing performance of the Declaration of Independence, test their knowledge with an interactive Flag Matching Game, and design their very own flag to take home. Children can also craft sparkler wands and cool off with snow cones at the KABOOM! Peace Playground, making it a day of learning and celebration for all.