Six Chic Design Tweaks for Every Room

When it comes to home decor, sometimes the smallest touches make the biggest impact. Whether it’s swapping out the cabinet hardware in your kitchen, refreshing your bedding, or creating an indoor oasis with some lush greenery, consider stealing some of these styling ideas to effortlessly elevate your space.

Walls That Wow

The transformative power of wallpaper is truly incredible. If you want to make a really big change to one accent wall (or even an entire room) in a matter of a few hours, just add a new wall covering. From subtle textures to bold patterns and artistic murals, there is a wallpaper for every design style and color palette. The hardest part? Narrowing down all the amazing options available on the market.

Color Combos

Want to update your living room without changing all the furniture? Try swapping out three things: throw pillows, the area rug, and a few accessories. This will allow you to introduce a new color palette and create a refreshed sense of connection throughout the space. You can even add a small piece of furniture in the new hue, like an ottoman, an accent chair, or a bench.

Lush Living

Bringing the outdoors in always makes a space more beautiful. Whether faux or real, popular interior plants like the white bird of paradise, the fiddle leaf fig, or even an olive tree will not only enrich a room with some lush greenery, but they are also a great way to fill in an empty corner or add height and drama.

Artful Accents

Changing the hardware on your kitchen and bath cabinetry (or even on a piece of furniture) is a low-commitment swap that yields high-style results. This easy DIY project allows you to experiment with a new finish or style. There are so many stunning choices for decorative hardware—and not just in metallics. Some include a combination of mixed materials, cool shapes, and bright colors.

Dreamy Designs

When it comes to a bedroom refresh, updating your bedding is a great way to bring in color, texture, or pattern. The key to expertly arranging and styling the bed linens? It’s all about thoughtful layering. Start with a crisp sheet set in a high thread count. Next, add a coordinating coverlet or quilt. Fold a duvet or comforter in a contrasting color over the base of the bed. Cover your pillows in shams and then complete the look with either a bolster pillow or a few throw pillows.

Stylish Storage

Want the look of a formal entryway, but also need functional storage for shoes? There are many furniture pieces that look like just a cabinet, console table, or bench, but they have hidden shoe storage inside. These stylish dual-function furnishings don’t take up a lot of space, meaning they are perfect for entryways, hallways, or even bedrooms.