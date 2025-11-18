Shop Curated Goods at Five Local Museums

An Amazing Array

Pérez Art Museum Miami

A favorite among local and visiting culturistas, the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) has one of the most well-rounded and chic museum shops in the county. Peruse everything from unique home accents—think: colorful throws and mid-century Noguchi-esque lamps—to artistic accessories and practical paintbrushes. Every purchase directly supports PAMM’s educational and community programs.

Sultry Science

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

A haven for science lovers, the Science Store at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science carries everything from botanical earrings to constellation prints. It offers science kits for budding inventors and design-forward homewares that will bring a touch of the cosmos to your living room. You’ll also find Miami-inspired treasures perfect for gifting or keeping. Every purchase fuels Frost Science’s mission, from conservation programs to hands-on STEM education, so you’re shopping with purpose.

Local Lovin’

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

There’s a lot more blossoming at Fairchild than the plants. The recently renovated gift shop blends shopping, culture, and community into the garden experience. The shelves rotate with seasonal collections, from vibrant stationery and hand-poured candles to art and home goods. The garden also hosts rare plant sales that draw collectors from across the region. Partnering with local artisans and producers when possible, Fairchild spotlights local talent while continuing to nurture community.

Playful Purchases

Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami

The store at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) North Miami aims to strike a balance between creativity, discovery, reflection, and play. Its inventory is geared toward both children and adults and includes gifts, stationery, catalogs, books, and scarves printed with limited-edition artworks by exhibiting artists such as Didier William.

Design Dreams

Institute of Contemporary Art Miami

A tiny yet diverse shop sits within one of America’s most prestigious contemporary art institutions. The Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) Miami creates its own “Ground Floor” exhibit-related publications and sells art-inspired merch including sweats and T-shirts. The museum’s emoji hats have also been popular, as have the Corsi vases by Gaetano Pesce and Alessi design pieces. ICA Miami members receive discounts on all purchases.