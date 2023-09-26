“Sharks” Exhibit Coming to Frost Museum of Science

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in downtown Miami will unveil “Sharks,” a new blockbuster exhibition making its North American premiere, on October 14. The exhibition, created by the Australian Museum, invites guests into the underwater world of these amazing animals to explore their genetic diversity, territories, interactions, and significance to ocean ecosystems.

Highlighting the very latest science and with deep cultural overlays, “Sharks” explores the diversity of these ancient predators. Often misunderstood and misrepresented, sharks are awe-inspiring creatures of the sea that have been around for 450 million years. As guests navigate the exhibition, they’ll encounter 10 life-sized, scientifically accurate models, including the now extinct 270-million-year-old Helicoprion (also known as the buzzsaw shark); the bull shark, which lives in fresh water for extended periods of time; and the great white shark, one of the most famous species of shark.

A specially designed “oceanarium” showcasing the majesty and power of sharks swimming through the ocean will create an immersive experience, while other interactive displays allow visitors to navigate through a shark body via a 3D interactive scan, adapt a shark to evolve and survive in different environments, and see the world in 360-degrees through the eyes of a hammerhead shark. The exhibition also features tactile displays and artifacts, including a megalodon jaw, shark skin recreations, a great white jawbone, and tiger shark teeth.

The museum has partnered with shark experts from Florida International University’s Center for Coastal Oceans Research to highlight the sharks found in Florida. The state is home to a diverse shark population that includes species that range in size from several feet long to more than 40 feet long. Frost Science’s own neighborhood waterway, Biscayne Bay, has been identified as a nursery for the endangered hammerhead shark.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), a quarter of the world’s sharks are threatened with extinction primarily due to climate change, industrial fishing, and pollution. It is estimated 100 million sharks are killed annually by the world’s fisheries. The exhibition presents the very latest information on conservation, sharks’ impact on oceans, and efforts to protect sharks, including those in Florida. Shark safety is also highlighted, enabling visitors to make informed choices.

“Sharks” will be on view through April 21, 2024, inside the Hsiao Family Special Exhibition Gallery on the first floor of the museum. Admission to “Sharks” is included with all museum admission tickets. For more information on the exhibition, please visit frostscience.org/sharks.

