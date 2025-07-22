Set Sail in Style in Haute Resort Wear

Fantasy wool tweed coat (price upon request), grained calfskin and aged pale-yellow metal handbag ($6,000), Chanel; Alex large tote ($2,390), Akris; sandals ($850), Valentino, Saks Fifth Avenue; Birdcage necklace with cognac, champagne, and white diamonds set in 18-karat gold (price upon request), Birdcage bracelet with cognac, champagne, and white diamonds set in 18-karat gold (price upon request), Honeycomb dome ring with citrines set in 18-karat gold (price upon request), Nini Jewels.

Satin dress ($2,200), Ferragamo; Alice medium top-handle handbag ($3,490), Akris; Galaxy one-of-a-kind detachable drop earrings with tourmalines, pink sapphires, and diamonds set in 18-karat rose gold (price upon request), one-of-a-kind ring with peridot, pink sapphires, and diamonds set in 18-karat rose gold (price upon request), Nini Jewels.

Cotton gabardine top ($1,500), cotton gabardine mini tulip skirt ($1,700), Flora print silk scarf ($520), Bamboo bracelet ($1,300), Gucci; rectangular acetate sunglasses ($400), Alaïa; The Perfect bangle in 18-karat Italian gold ($2,100-$3,000), The Gold Coast tube collar necklace in 18-karat gold ($5,500), The Everglade glider with peridot and topaz cabochons set in 18-karat gold ($4,300), drop earrings with black enamel dots set in 18-karat Italian gold ($890), Pelimingo Palm Beach; ring with a diamond set in 18-karat gold (price upon request), Yafa Signed Jewels.

Poplin blouse ($2,090), striped cropped T-shirt ($1,390), bubble-hem skirt ($2,950), Brunello Cucinelli

Zebra chiffon caftan dress ($2,100), zebra chiffon turban scarf ($580), Milly Park; Rose ring with diamonds set in 18-karat white gold (price upon request), Nini Jewels.

Linen structured blazer ($475), Shan; Paloma bikini bottoms ($125), Paloma bikini top ($145), Tanya Taylor; Seraphina one-of-a-kind handwoven wide-brimmed hat ($525), Tesh; one-of-a-kind ring with peridot, kunzite, pink sapphire, and diamond set in 18-karat rose gold (price upon request), Nini Jewels.

Sleeveless tie blouse in techno grid ($1,190), pleated midi skirt in lined techno grid ($1,690), Akris

Crossed-back sports bra ($1,780), jogging pants with side panels ($2,840), monogram infinity square scarf ($535), side trunk handbag ($4,500), Louis Vuitton; sandals ($850), Valentino, Saks Fifth Avenue; flower-shaped sunglasses ($730), Bottega Veneta.

Story Credits:

Shot by Aventura Magazine onboard Ocean Alexander 28L, Azimut Yachts 32M, and 2025 Azimut Grand 26M, provided by MarineMax Yachts

Fashion editor: Zlata Kotmina

Model: Julia Schneider, Front Management

Hair and makeup: Colleen Stone, Creative Management

Photo assistant: Melissa Mateos