Savor Valentine’s Day Dining Across Miami

Gather your favorite girls and head to Miami’s iconic waterfront dining destination to celebrate friendship, fabulous flavors, and festive cocktails on February 13. James Beard Award winning chef Michael Schwartz invites guests to indulge in a Girl Dinner inspired by the viral social media trend.

The one-night-only dining experience offers a playful yet elevated prix fixe menu made for sharing, sipping, and celebrating. The affordable menu for two ($72) includes: oysters topped with caviar and served with mignonette and aji panca cocktail sauce; Florida stone crabs with mustard aioli; tuna tostada topped with lime, cilantro, and avocado; yucca cheese puffs topped with parmesan cheese and shaved truffle; and french fries.

Beverage director Amanda Fraga also curated a Build Your Own Martini option for an additional $10.

Riviera Dining Group’s newest concept will welcome diners for a three course meal and featured dessert, the Rose Of The Orient, priced at $125 per person. The Rose of the Orient is a gluten-free creation that pairs meringue with raspberry coulis, Bourbon vanilla, and a lychee sorbet.

Carbone will invite diners to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a decadent prix-fixe menu that showcases the restaurant’s iconic dishes for $225 per person. Begin the evening with an antipasti selection of burrata and caviar or the signature Caesar alla ZZ. For the second course, enjoy the spicy rigatoni vodka or Mario’s meatballs. The third course features a selection among the dover sole piccata, veal Parmesan, or the filet con funghi. Conclude the romantic evening by indulging in the lemon cheesecake or the hazelnut terrine.

Casa Neos

Casa Neos will invite guests to step into The Art of Us, a celebration of flavor, atmosphere, and shared experience. Offered for dinner for $150 per person, guests will indulge in a curated four-course prix-fixe menu alongside the Rose Of The Orient dessert.

The Brickell hotspot invites guests to step into an evening where emotions simmer gently and romance unfolds with every bite for $175 per person.

Kiki on the River

Kiki on the River invites couples to celebrate with romantic waterfront dining along the Miami River. For $100 per person, guests can enjoy a curated three-course prix-fixe dinner featuring indulgent, Valentine’s-inspired dishes:

Raw Attraction: Oysters with yuzu coulis

The Perfect Pair: Wagyu filet mignon and butter-poached lobster tail

Sole Mate: Dover sole with classic beurre monté and Ossetra caviar, and a decadent

Lava at First Bite: Chocolate lava cake to finish the evening on a sweet note.

The glamorous MediterrAsian rooftop restaurant and MILA Lounge will welcome guests to slow down, indulge deeply, and celebrate Valentine’s Day with The Taste of Love. Crafted for connection and desire, the evening will feature a four-course prix-fixe menu for $150 per person.