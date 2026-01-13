Savor Sweets at Fairchild’s A Festival of Chocolate

Chocolate lovers, rejoice! Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden will host the 19th Annual A Festival of Chocolate January 24-25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The two-day event transforms the garden into an immersive chocolate lover’s destination, offering tastings, interactive experiences, and educational programming for all.

The weekend’s programming includes artisanal chocolate vendors showcasing handcrafted confections from master chocolatiers, from rich truffles and bold cacao blends to silky caramels and specialty bonbons. Live cooking demonstrations led by chefs allow visitors to observe the preparation of decadent chocolate-based dishes while learning professional techniques and flavor combinations.

Educational seminars explore the complete bean-to-bar journey, delving into chocolate’s history, ethical sourcing practices, the science behind its complex flavor profiles, and its cultural and ecological significance. Live entertainment will complement the chocolate-focused activities throughout the weekend.

The festival is included with regular garden admission, which is free for members and children younger than 2; $24.95 for adults; $17.95 for seniors; and $11.95 for children ages 3-11.

For complete event details and to purchase tickets, visit fairchildgarden.org.