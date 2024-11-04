Savor Flavors of Fairchild: A Supper Club This Week

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden will set the scene for Flavors of Fairchild: A Supper Club – Fruits of the Tropics, taking place at the Arts Center November 7, from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
James Beard semifinalist and Chopped champion Executive Chef Kris Wessel and Nick Bernal, CEO of Seasons Farm Fresh, will lend their talents to the culinary evening. Together, they invite guests on a four-course journey showcasing the vibrant flavors of expertly sourced and prepared tropical fruits.
Wessel’s menu will highlight Miami’s rarest tropical ingredients, blending locally sourced produce with fruits from around the world, and pairing each course with bespoke cocktails. This supper club promises an intimate and immersive culinary experience transporting guests through the vibrant tastes of the tropics.
The Fruits of the Tropics menu includes:
Welcome Cocktail
Zombie, a bold mix of three rums and tropical fruit juices.
First Course
Genuine red snapper with key lime-coconut stew and breadfruit chips.
Second Course
Hot Smoked Tuna with Fairchild avocados, olive green salad, and fennel dressing, served with a Florida cracker side dip.
Third Course
Miami Surf & Turf, featuring sapodilla-glazed grilled pork tenderloin with seared spiny lobster, served alongside boniato-moringa hash.
Dessert
Cacao and rum-soaked banana cake with guanabana custard, paired with Rabbit Key Liqueur from Big Cypress Distillery.
Tickets are $150 for members and $175 for non-members. Advanced reservations are required due to limited seating capacity.
For more information, visit fairchildgarden.org or call (305) 667 1651.
Facebook Comments