Savor Flavors of Fairchild: A Supper Club This Week

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden will set the scene for Flavors of Fairchild: A Supper Club – Fruits of the Tropics, taking place at the Arts Center November 7, from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

James Beard semifinalist and Chopped champion Executive Chef Kris Wessel and Nick Bernal, CEO of Seasons Farm Fresh, will lend their talents to the culinary evening. Together, they invite guests on a four-course journey showcasing the vibrant flavors of expertly sourced and prepared tropical fruits.

Wessel’s menu will highlight Miami’s rarest tropical ingredients, blending locally sourced produce with fruits from around the world, and pairing each course with bespoke cocktails. This supper club promises an intimate and immersive culinary experience transporting guests through the vibrant tastes of the tropics.