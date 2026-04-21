Savor a Michelin-Caliber Chef Series in Fort Lauderdale

The Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale is hosting a new dinner series, welcoming Michelin-recognized chefs from across the United States for one-night-only dining experiences. Evelyn’s Fort Lauderdale, the hotel’s Michelin-recognized restaurant led by Executive Chef Brandon Salomon, will set the scene for the chef series. Each evening features a one-night-only menu created by visiting chefs cooking alongside the Four Seasons culinary team.

The series kicks off on April 27 with Orianne Shapira, Executive Chef of Shmoné in New York City, the one Michelin-starred restaurant from Chef Eyal Shani. The restaurant opened in 2022 and takes a highly seasonal, market-driven approach to products and ingredients. To reserve this experience, click here.

On May 18, savor dinner prepared in partnership with Chef Bernardo Paladini of Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura, a Michelin-recommended spot in Miami. To reserve this experience, click here.

Then, on January 11, Chef Serigne Mbaye of New Orleans’ Michelin-recommended Dakar NOLA, a modern Senegalese tasting restaurant, takes a turn. To reserve this experience, click here.