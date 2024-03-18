Rhythm & Blooms Series Debuts at Fairchild

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables will set the scene for the debut of Rhythm & Blooms: A Sunset Jazz Series on March 21, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Garden-goers will be treated to an evening of gourmet food, signature Jungle Bird cocktails, Brazilian beats, lawn games, and more.

The Sambelele Trio will lend their talents to the series, bringing a fusion of jazz, bossa nova, and samba, and classic jazz to the garden’s Bailey Palm Glade.

To elevate the evening further, guests have the option to pre-order a curated picnic basket up to three days before the event for $60. Each basket includes a delightful selection of appetizers. For the main course, guests can indulge in a choice between a savory chicken or veggie wrap, complemented by spinach artichoke dip and tortilla chips. To sweeten the experience, indulge in the coconut cake for dessert.

For more information and to purchase ticket, visit fairchildgarden.org or call 305-667-1651.