Rev Your Engines for ModaMiami

The Biltmore will become a car lover’s playground this month when it hosts the inaugural ModaMiami, a celebration of horsepower, history, and luxury in the automotive space.

Taking place February 29 to March 3, the event will feature two full days of ogling roadsters, including examples from the early days of the automobile, pre-war European vehicles, classics from legendary brands (like Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Porsche), and modern sports cars. Sprinkled throughout the schedule are auctions, dining experiences, salons, and a cruise. “ModaMiami is set to be the ultimate playground for luxury enthusiasts who want to experience the best of the automotive, culinary, and design worlds all in one place,” says Rob Myers, the founder and chairman of event partner RM Sotheby’s.