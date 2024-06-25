Relax and Unwind During Miami Spa Months

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau will host the return of Miami Spa Months, from July 1 to August 31.

This summer, locals and visitors can enjoy treatments at more than 35 participating spas, from revitalizing massages to cryotherapy and cold therapy, head and scalp treatments, and brightening facials. Those looking for next-level experiences can opt for elevated spa and wellness activities with Miami Spa Month’s Signature Spa Experiences, boasting curated treatments beyond the traditional Spa Months offerings.

For a complete list of participating spas, special offers, and events available from the program, visit miamitemptations.com.