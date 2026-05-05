Relax and Recharge at Miami’s Healing Havens

Crystal Energy

Helia House

Elizabeth Trattner, a doctor of Chinese medicine, licensed acupuncturist, and integrative practitioner, has created a women-only biophilic sanctuary at Helia House, where healing is embedded in every detail. Clear quartz, selenite, and black tourmaline are built into the walls, while a crystal grid rests beneath the treatment beds. Trattner’s modalities focus on everything from fertility challenges and long-haul COVID symptoms to skin, endocrine, and autoimmune conditions, through services such as acupuncture, cupping, gua sha, and light therapy, all within a completely fragrance-free environment.

Turkish Time

Hürrem Hammam

Inspired by the bathing traditions of the Ottoman Empire, Hürrem Hammam brings an authentic Turkish spa ritual to North Miami Beach. At this co-ed space, guests move through a restorative circuit that includes saunas, steam rooms, an Arctic ice room, a Himalayan salt room, and the Grand Hammam. Don’t miss the Royal Hammam Ceremony, a 50-minute ritual beginning with a full-body kese exfoliation to remove impurities, followed by a luxurious foam and bubble massage, aromatherapy relaxation, and a soothing shoulder massage, before concluding with a refreshing hair wash and conditioning treatment.

Farm Fresh

Paradise Farms

For those seeking clean eating, this 17-acre Homestead property has emerged as one of Miami’s most sought-after sources for regeneratively farmed produce. Acquired in 2019 and reimagined by The Sacred Space founder Karla Dascal, Paradise Farms is best known for its farm-to-table CSA program, delivering weekly boxes of fresh produce to members from October through May, along with eggs, edible flowers, and herbs. The CSA sells out quickly, so be sure to register in July for the fall season. Paradise Farms also hosts farm tours, special events, and private dinners.

Women’s Circle

One Tribe Wellness

For women navigating conception, pregnancy, postpartum recovery, and beyond, One Tribe Wellness offers a community built around education and expert care. Founded by entrepreneur Emilie Fritz Veloso, the center provides an integrative approach to women’s wellness through classes, events, and one-on-one services designed to support every stage of motherhood and hormonal health. Programs include mat Pilates, pelvic floor strengthening, and pre- and postnatal fitness, alongside workshops on birth preparation, infant CPR, and parenting.

Floating Fantasy

Quantum Temple

Quantum Temple offers a new approach to self-care with its vibroacoustic sound-healing studio. During the hour-long sessions, guests lie on individual waterbeds while sound frequencies travel through the body, creating a deeply nurturing experience designed to calm the nervous system and encourage meditation through vibration. Founded by healing guide Luisa Ocampo, the space also hosts community gatherings including cacao ceremonies, tea rituals, full-moon activations, and qi gong, blending ancient practices with modern wellness.