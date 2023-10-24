Rediscovering the Magic: Neighborhoods to Know

Groove Around Little Haiti

• Visit the open-air Caribbean Marketplace on Caribbean Market Days, held every second and fourth Saturday, to shop for goods from Afro-Caribbean artisans and vendors.

• For Creole food with a Caribbean bent, grab an outdoor seat at Chef Creole Seasoned Kitchen. Try the griot (fried pork), served with pikliz, a spicy cabbage slaw. Or go upscale at the Michelin-starred Boia De. Located in a strip mall on the neighborhood’s edge, this foodie haven offers savory dishes like potato skins topped with stracciatella, caviar, and egg, as well as sweet items like affogato, a scoop of ice cream topped with an espresso shot.

• Add to your vinyl collection at Sweat Records, which is chock-full of albums in every genre, curated by DJ Lauren “Lolo” Reskin. The shop hosts live events ranging from music to comedy, plus an on-site vegan coffee shop.

• Art lovers should not skip the chance to do a Little Haiti gallery crawl. See works by local artists at Emerson Dorsch, run by one of Miami’s original star gallerists. Visit Manolis Projects for pieces in various mediums by modern masters of contemporary art like Hunt Slonem and Mr. Brainwash. Round out your tour at Laundromat Art Space, an artist-run studio and exhibition space located (naturally) in a former laundromat.

Get to Know Historic Overtown

• Catch a performance at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Cultural Arts Complex, which houses the famed Lyric Theatre. The 400-seat venue is considered the oldest theater in Miami. First opened in 1913, it’s the last piece of Little Broadway, which flourished in Overtown for almost 50 years and saw performances from world-famous stars like Aretha Franklin, Sam Cooke, James Brown, and Ella Fitzgerald.

• Delve into Miami’s Black history at the Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum, which pays homage to the city’s first Black law enforcement officers. Stop by the Ward Rooming House and learn about a time when segregation laws were in place, an era in which Black singers and musicians traveled to Miami Beach to entertain but were prohibited from staying in the hotels where they performed.

• When it’s time to dine, try chef Marcus Samuelsson’s Overtown outpost of Red Rooster, serving globally inspired soul food. For a truly local spot that’s been dishing up favorites since the 1940s, visit Jackson Soul Food. Order the oxtail with a side of collard greens and save room for the renowned peach cobbler for dessert.

Do South Beach by Bike

• South Beach’s most iconic street, Ocean Drive, features historic Art Deco buildings and more. When you’re ready for a bike break, grab an all-day breakfast at The Front Porch Café, which has been in operation for more than 30 years.

• The nearly 4-mile-long Miami Beach Boardwalk offers ocean views, colorful Lifeguard Towers, and Lummus Park. The paved path south of 21st Street (known as The Promenade) is bike-friendly.

• Swing by Lincoln Road and cool off with a cone or a cup from the newest outpost of Salt & Straw ice cream.

• Head to South Pointe Park for views of the bay, the Miami skyline, and Fisher Island. Take a stroll on the pier and treat yourself to a waterfront meal at Smith & Wollensky.

Hit the Hot Spots in Coconut Grove

• A 9-acre botanical garden, The Kampong is one of just five National Tropical Botanical Gardens in the country. Don’t miss its 80-year-old, 50-ton Tanzanian baobab tree.

• Stock your fridge at the Coconut Grove Saturday Organic Market. Aside from fresh produce and a vegan cold food bar, stop by for an ice cream sandwich from Courtney’s Cookies, whose vegan, gluten-free creations are as close to healthy as dessert can be.

• When you need to cool off, head to Kennedy Park and spot the famous A.C.’s Icees truck. Serving up the best frozen lemonade in Miami, longtime Grove resident Allan Cohen has made each batch fresh every morning since 1978. (305-255-7648)

• Independent bookstore Books and Books is stocked with a mix of bestsellers and titles from small publishers you may not have heard of (knowledgeable employees are at the ready to help you select your next page-turner). Be sure to swing by the back rooms devoted to antiquarian rarities and kids’ books.

Find Fun in Little River

• Visit The Citadel, a public space with more than 10 restaurants serving everything from ramen at Yuzu to burritos at Guerito’s. Stop by shopping destination Pivot Mkt, featuring 30 artisan boutiques selling clothing, home goods, and more from brands like Nomad Tribe.

• For a sweet treat, be on the lookout for the Peel dessert truck. The Miami Shores brand makes its banana-based soft serve with perfectly edible fruit that would otherwise go to waste simply because of its looks.

• Literary lovers should stop by IS Projects, which offers workshops in bookmaking, paper marbling, screen printing, and more. Check out books and magazines you won’t see at your run-of-the-mill newsstand at Dalé Zine, an independent publisher showcasing multimedia artists and hosting weekend activations.

• For a casual dinner, take a seat at La Natural, a chic spot serving pizza and natural wines. A standout pie is the white pizza covered in diced scallions and a sprinkle of Szechuan pepper.