Rediscovering the Magic City: Nights at the Museum

There's no better time to discover (or rediscover) all that makes Miami special. Here, we share eight of our area's museums to explore

By
-
Don’t miss the Frost’s after-hours laser light shows. The eye-popping spectacles are cast across the planetarium’s 67-foot dome. Photo by Visit Florida
Don’t miss the Frost’s after-hours laser light shows. The eye-popping spectacles are cast across the planetarium’s 67-foot dome. Photo by Visit Florida

Artechouse

Open until 8 p.m. daily

This first-of-its-kind art space located in Miami Beach showcases experiential and technology-driven works.

Paradox Museum

Open until 8 p.m. on Saturday

Expect the unexpected at this spot in Wynwood that’s heavy on mind-twisting, eye-tricking optical illusions.

Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM)

Open until 9 p.m. on Thursday

Once a week, this downtown museum stays open for three extra hours, giving you more time to peruse its exhibits and collections (plus a reason to grab dinner or drinks at the on-site Verde waterfront restaurant and bar). Pro tip: Visit for free on the first Thursday of the month, thanks to PAMM Free First Thursdays, which include performances, screenings, and pop-up exhibits.

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens

Open until 8 p.m. once a month

Grab tickets to Vizcaya Late, a monthly program that lets you enjoy the main house and gardens after hours, plus activations and experiences.

Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)

Open until 7 p.m. on Wednesday

Check out this North Miami museum’s provocative and innovative exhibits at MOCA by Moonlight. Or visit on the last Friday of the month for Jazz at MOCA, a free concert series beginning at 8 p.m. The galleries open an hour before show-time and stay open during and after the performance.

Visit this Allapattah gem on weekends and try its on-site Spanish restaurant, Leku, after taking in exhibits spanning 40 galleries. Photo courtesy of Rubell Museum
Visit this Allapattah gem on weekends and try its on-site Spanish restaurant, Leku, after taking in exhibits spanning 40 galleries. Photo courtesy of Rubell Museum

Rubell Museum

Open until 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

Visit this Allapattah gem on weekends and try its on-site Spanish restaurant, Leku, after taking in exhibits spanning 40 galleries, featuring the works of contemporary art superstars like Keith Haring, Jeff Koons, Cindy Sherman, Oscar Murillo, and Richard Prince—plus younger buzz-worthy artists like Jonathan Lyndon Chase, Cy Gavin, and Allison Zuckerman.

Frost Museum of Science 

Laser shows at 7 p.m. on select Fridays and Saturdays

Although exhibits close at 6 p.m., don’t miss the Frost’s after-hours laser light shows. The eye-popping spectacles are cast across the planetarium’s 67-foot dome (via a 16-million-color, 8K projection system) as hits by artists such as Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Aerosmith, Pink Floyd, and more blast through 360-degree subwoofers.

Coral Gables Museum

Gallery nights from 6-10 p.m. on the first Friday of the month

Enjoy free admission and live music while you explore the museum’s exhibits, which focus on architecture, urban landscapes, and environmental design.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR