Rediscovering the Magic City: Nights at the Museum

Artechouse
Open until 8 p.m. daily
This first-of-its-kind art space located in Miami Beach showcases experiential and technology-driven works.
Paradox Museum
Open until 8 p.m. on Saturday
Expect the unexpected at this spot in Wynwood that’s heavy on mind-twisting, eye-tricking optical illusions.
Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM)
Open until 9 p.m. on Thursday
Once a week, this downtown museum stays open for three extra hours, giving you more time to peruse its exhibits and collections (plus a reason to grab dinner or drinks at the on-site Verde waterfront restaurant and bar). Pro tip: Visit for free on the first Thursday of the month, thanks to PAMM Free First Thursdays, which include performances, screenings, and pop-up exhibits.
Vizcaya Museum & Gardens
Open until 8 p.m. once a month
Grab tickets to Vizcaya Late, a monthly program that lets you enjoy the main house and gardens after hours, plus activations and experiences.
Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)
Open until 7 p.m. on Wednesday
Check out this North Miami museum’s provocative and innovative exhibits at MOCA by Moonlight. Or visit on the last Friday of the month for Jazz at MOCA, a free concert series beginning at 8 p.m. The galleries open an hour before show-time and stay open during and after the performance.
Rubell Museum
Open until 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday
Visit this Allapattah gem on weekends and try its on-site Spanish restaurant, Leku, after taking in exhibits spanning 40 galleries, featuring the works of contemporary art superstars like Keith Haring, Jeff Koons, Cindy Sherman, Oscar Murillo, and Richard Prince—plus younger buzz-worthy artists like Jonathan Lyndon Chase, Cy Gavin, and Allison Zuckerman.
Frost Museum of Science
Laser shows at 7 p.m. on select Fridays and Saturdays
Although exhibits close at 6 p.m., don’t miss the Frost’s after-hours laser light shows. The eye-popping spectacles are cast across the planetarium’s 67-foot dome (via a 16-million-color, 8K projection system) as hits by artists such as Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Aerosmith, Pink Floyd, and more blast through 360-degree subwoofers.
Coral Gables Museum
Gallery nights from 6-10 p.m. on the first Friday of the month
Enjoy free admission and live music while you explore the museum’s exhibits, which focus on architecture, urban landscapes, and environmental design.
