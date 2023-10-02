Rediscovering the Magic City: Nights at the Museum

Open until 8 p.m. daily

This first-of-its-kind art space located in Miami Beach showcases experiential and technology-driven works.

Open until 8 p.m. on Saturday

Expect the unexpected at this spot in Wynwood that’s heavy on mind-twisting, eye-tricking optical illusions.

Open until 9 p.m. on Thursday

Once a week, this downtown museum stays open for three extra hours, giving you more time to peruse its exhibits and collections (plus a reason to grab dinner or drinks at the on-site Verde waterfront restaurant and bar). Pro tip: Visit for free on the first Thursday of the month, thanks to PAMM Free First Thursdays, which include performances, screenings, and pop-up exhibits.

Open until 8 p.m. once a month

Grab tickets to Vizcaya Late, a monthly program that lets you enjoy the main house and gardens after hours, plus activations and experiences.