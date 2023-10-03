Rediscovering the Magic City: For the Mini-Miamians

Get up close and personal with vintage airplanes at Wings Over Miami at the Miami Executive Airport. From a B59 to a MIG-21 jet fighter, the museum’s aircraft collection is almost entirely in flying condition. Call ahead to find out which models will be flown on weekends.

The golden age of rail travel comes alive aboard the historic trains (set on half a mile of working tracks) at the Gold Coast Railroad Museum . Check out the restored Ferdinand Magellan, a bespoke luxury railcar built for President Franklin Roosevelt in the 1930s, or take a ride on the Edwin Link children’s railroad set on 20-gauge track. Pro tip: Visit on the first Saturday of each month when admission is free.

Treetop Trekking Miami aerial adventure park, located on Watson Island, offers a mashup of nature and adventure as you trek among the treetops on three courses via suspended bridges, Tarzan swings, balance logs, cargo nets, ziplines, and more.



Coral Gables’ Venetian Pool is a natural, freshwater pool fed by an underground spring—and the perfect place to cool off and go for a swim with little ones. The pool dates back to 1924 and is steeped in local history; as Coral Gables founder George Merrick extracted limestone to build up his city, he turned the resulting quarry pit into a recreational hangout. Fast-forward to today, and the Venetian Pool is the only pool in the country listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

For Mall Rats

For a twisting, turning ride with a view, head to the Aventura Mall to take a trip down German artist Carsten Höller’s Aventura Slide Tower. Sure, you’ll have to climb the spiral staircase to get to the top, but the ride down is steep enough to incite an adrenaline rush and fun enough to warrant a climb back up the stairs for another go. The best part? The slide is free for all ages.

Hit up Kura Sushi in Aventura for food delivered by conveyor belt and drinks served via a robot. If you’re in the mood to try new dishes, select one or more items traveling past your table. Want to order a favorite roll, nigiri, or dumpling? Use the tableside touchpad to make your selections. Within minutes, your dish will arrive on a second conveyor belt. Your bill is calculated by the number of empty plates you deposit into the bin below the touchscreen. When you reach 15, Kura’s mascot—a sushi-loving samurai named Mutenmaru—will appear on screen and reward you with a prize.